Beneficient Boosts Capital with Key Financial Moves

Beneficient ( (BENF) ) has issued an update.

Beneficient announced the closing of a $1.36 million primary capital transaction with 8F Fund, LP, managed by 8F Asset Management. This transaction marks Beneficient’s first GP Primary transaction following its Public Stockholder Enhancement Transactions and is anticipated to bolster the collateral for the company’s ExAlt loan portfolio. The transaction is expected to add approximately $450K to the company’s tangible book value, aligning with Beneficient’s strategic goals of providing innovative capital solutions and driving shareholder value.

More about Beneficient

Beneficient is a technology-enabled platform that provides exit opportunities and primary capital solutions, along with trust and custody services, to holders of alternative assets through its online platform AltAccess. It aims to democratize the global alternative asset investment market, focusing on mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions, and General Partners seeking exit options and anchor commitments.

YTD Price Performance: -0.14%

Average Trading Volume: 2,198,629

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.65M

