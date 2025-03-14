Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Announces New Dividend Distribution

An announcement from Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. ( (AU:BEN) ) is now available.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. announced a new dividend distribution for its security BENPI, with a distribution amount of AUD 1.2913. The ex-date is set for May 30, 2025, with a record date of June 2, 2025, and payment scheduled for June 13, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its stakeholders and maintaining a stable financial position.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. The company focuses on providing retail banking, business banking, and wealth management services, primarily targeting the Australian market.

