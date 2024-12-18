Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Announces New CAP Note Distribution

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. (AU:BEN) has released an update.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Ltd. has announced a new distribution for its CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.80% securities, with a payment of AUD 1.4415 per note set for March 17, 2025. Investors should note the ex-date of March 3, 2025, and the record date of March 4, 2025, indicating when they must hold the security to be eligible for the payout.

