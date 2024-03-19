Benchmark Electronics Announces CFO Transition and Interim Appointment

An announcement from Benchmark Electronics (BHE) is now available.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has announced the upcoming resignation of CFO Roop K. Lakkaraju, effective April 1, 2024, as he moves on to a new professional challenge. His departure is amicable, with no disputes cited. The company is actively seeking a new CFO and will appoint Arvind Kamal as the Interim CFO. Kamal’s interim position comes with a monthly stipend, stock options, and severance protection, reflecting the company’s confidence in his financial leadership during this transition.

