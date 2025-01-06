Belships ASA Agrees to Tender Offer with Blue Northern

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An announcement from Belships ASA ( (DE:NS6) ) is now available.

Belships ASA has announced an agreement with Blue Northern BLK Ltd, in which Blue Northern will launch a voluntary cash tender offer for all shares of Belships at NOK 20.50 per share. This move has been backed by irrevocable pre-acceptances from major shareholders, securing 68.43% of the share capital, and is expected to be approved by the Oslo Stock Exchange by 24 January 2025.

More about Belships ASA

YTD Price Performance: 1.65%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €437.1M

