Belships ASA Agrees to Tender Offer with Blue Northern

An announcement from Belships ASA ( (DE:NS6) ) is now available.
Belships ASA has announced an agreement with Blue Northern BLK Ltd, in which Blue Northern will launch a voluntary cash tender offer for all shares of Belships at NOK 20.50 per share. This move has been backed by irrevocable pre-acceptances from major shareholders, securing 68.43% of the share capital, and is expected to be approved by the Oslo Stock Exchange by 24 January 2025.
More about Belships ASA
YTD Price Performance: 1.65%
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: €437.1M
