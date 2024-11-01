Bellway Sees Stake Reduction by Major Shareholder

Bellway (GB:BWY) has released an update.

Polaris Capital Management LLC has reduced its stake in Bellway PLC, crossing a significant threshold by lowering its voting rights from 3.94% to 2.84% as of October 30, 2024. This shift in holdings could potentially influence investor sentiment and market dynamics around Bellway’s shares. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it reflects strategic adjustments by a major shareholder.

