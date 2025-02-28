Belluscura PLC Secures Shareholder Approval and Raises £4.7 Million

The latest update is out from Belluscura PLC ( (GB:BELL) ).

Belluscura PLC announced that its shareholders approved two key resolutions at the recent General Meeting, facilitating the allotment of various shares and raising approximately £4.7 million in gross proceeds. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s financial position and support its strategic initiatives, including board changes effective upon the admission of new shares to AIM, which will see the resignation of several directors.

Belluscura PLC is a UK-based medical device company specializing in the development of oxygen enrichment technology. The company focuses on providing solutions across various industries and therapies, aiming to enhance respiratory care and improve patient outcomes.

YTD Price Performance: -79.73%

Average Trading Volume: 779,306

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.78M

