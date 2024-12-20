Belluscura PLC Appoints Allenby Capital as Joint Broker

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Belluscura PLC ( (GB:BELL) ) has provided an update.

Belluscura PLC has announced the appointment of Allenby Capital Limited as its Joint Broker, a move that could enhance the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder engagement. This appointment is significant for Belluscura as it seeks to strengthen its market position and operational efficiency in the competitive field of medical devices.

More about Belluscura PLC

Belluscura is a UK-based medical device company specializing in oxygen enrichment technology that addresses various industries and therapies. Their focus is on developing innovative oxygen solutions aimed at enhancing health and economic outcomes for patients, healthcare providers, and insurance organizations globally.

YTD Price Performance: -59.78%

Average Trading Volume: 172,128

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £15.58M

