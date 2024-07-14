Bellevue Gold Reports Strong Quarter, Growth, and Green Initiatives

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited reported a robust quarter with 42,705 ounces of gold produced, achieving above the midpoint of their production guidance and generating $41 million in free cash flow. They also announced strong drilling results, indicating growth in high-grade shoots, and are progressing with an expansion study to increase processing capacity. The company is making strides in renewable energy, advancing towards its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2026.

