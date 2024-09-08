Bellevue Gold Ramps Up Production and Sustainability

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited is on track with its production growth strategy, having begun development of the Tribune underground decline and nearing completion of essential infrastructure upgrades. The company aims to increase mining rates and has outlined a five-year plan to escalate production to approximately 250,000 ounces per annum by FY28. These developments, along with the introduction of a new electrified mining vehicle, align with Bellevue’s objectives to enhance mining operations and sustainability.

