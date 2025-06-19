Bellevue Gold Limited Releases Comprehensive Trading Policy

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bellevue Gold Limited ( (AU:BGL) ) has issued an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited has released a trading policy document outlining the legal obligations and guidance related to insider trading and dealing in company securities. The document provides detailed instructions on when employees, consultants, or contractors may or may not deal in company securities, along with exceptions, approval requirements, and penalties for non-compliance. This policy aims to ensure transparency and compliance with legal standards, potentially impacting the company’s operational integrity and stakeholder trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BGL) stock is a Buy with a A$2.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bellevue Gold Limited stock, see the AU:BGL Stock Forecast page.

More about Bellevue Gold Limited

Average Trading Volume: 17,438,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.47B

