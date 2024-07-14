Bellevue Gold Limited Quarterly Cash Flow Update

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited reported a net increase in cash and cash equivalents with $76,710 generated from operating activities in the current quarter, despite spending on exploration, production, and equipment. Investment in mine properties development contributed to a cash outflow of $42,814 for the quarter, while the company saw no significant cash flows from financing activities in the same period. Year to date, the company’s operations brought in $116,999, with overall financing activities providing a positive cash inflow of $89,244.

