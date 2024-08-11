Bellevue Gold Director Buys More Shares

Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited has announced a change in director Shannon Coates’ interests, with an on-market purchase of 12,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $1.30 each. This transaction has increased the Coates’ holdings to 37,000 shares, underlining a positive stance towards the company’s stock from inside the organization. No interests in contracts changed, and the trades were not conducted during a closed period.

