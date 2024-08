Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited has announced a change in Director Fiona Robertson’s interests, with an on-market purchase of 15,880 fully paid ordinary shares at $1.26 each. The acquisition increases her indirect holdings through Invia Custodian Pty Limited, now totaling 185,775 shares. This financial move signifies a bolstered stake by Robertson in the company’s equity.

For further insights into AU:BGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.