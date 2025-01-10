Bellavista Resources Ltd Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
The latest announcement is out from Bellavista Resources Ltd ( (AU:BVR) ).
Bellavista Resources Ltd has announced a General Meeting scheduled for February 11, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting agenda includes resolutions for the ratification and approval of the issue of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 Placement Shares, which are intended to align with the company’s strategic objectives and regulatory compliance.
More about Bellavista Resources Ltd
YTD Price Performance: 5.41%
Average Trading Volume: 83,543
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
See more insights into BVR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.