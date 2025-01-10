Bellavista Resources Ltd Announces General Meeting for Shareholders

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from Bellavista Resources Ltd ( (AU:BVR) ).

Bellavista Resources Ltd has announced a General Meeting scheduled for February 11, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting agenda includes resolutions for the ratification and approval of the issue of Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 Placement Shares, which are intended to align with the company’s strategic objectives and regulatory compliance.

More about Bellavista Resources Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 5.41%

Average Trading Volume: 83,543

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

See more insights into BVR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.