BeLive Holdings Partners with INSIGHT LAB for Enhanced Live Streaming Analytics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BeLive Holdings ( (BLIV) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 5, 2025, BeLive Holdings announced a strategic partnership with Japan’s INSIGHT LAB Inc. to enhance real-time analytics and personalized viewer engagement in live streaming. This collaboration aims to leverage data-driven services for various sectors, co-innovating features for personalization and predictive commerce. The partnership is expected to set a new standard for live streaming experiences, expanding BeLive’s market reach and operational capabilities.

More about BeLive Holdings

BeLive Technology is a leading provider of customized live streaming and video solutions based in Singapore, serving Southeast Asia and global markets. The company specializes in interactive video commerce experiences, offering scalable SaaS infrastructure to enhance customer interaction and brand loyalty. BeLive is IMDA SG Digital Accredited and has reached over 100 million viewers worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 62,942

See more data about BLIV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue