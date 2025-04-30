BeLive Holdings Delays Yearly Financial Report

BeLive Holdings ( (BLIV) ) has released a notification of late filing.

BeLive Holdings has announced a delay in filing its Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company cites the need for additional time to prepare the audited financial statements as the primary reason for the delay. BeLive Holdings anticipates that the report will be filed within 15 calendar days following the original due date. The company has indicated that no significant changes in financial results are expected compared to the previous fiscal year. BeLive Holdings remains committed to compliance, as evidenced by the signature of Abdul Latif Bin Zainal, the Chief Financial Officer, on the notification.

More about BeLive Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 22.88%

Average Trading Volume: 571,285

Find detailed analytics on BLIV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue