Belite Bio, Inc. Appoints New Auditor

Belite Bio, Inc. ADR ( (BLTE) ) has shared an announcement.

Belite Bio, Inc., a company involved in the biotechnology sector, has announced a change in its auditing firm. On March 28, 2025, the company dismissed Marcum Asia CPAs LLP and appointed Deloitte & Touche as its new auditor. This decision was approved by the company’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The change in auditors is not due to any disagreements or adverse opinions from the former auditor, as the reports for the previous two financial years were unqualified. This strategic move is expected to align with Belite Bio’s future financial reporting and compliance requirements.

More about Belite Bio, Inc. ADR

YTD Price Performance: 3.23%

Average Trading Volume: 42,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.13B

For a thorough assessment of BLTE stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue