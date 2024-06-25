Belgravia Hartford Expands Private Placement Offer

Belgravia Capital International Inc (TSE:BLGV) has released an update.

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement offering to raise up to $500,000 through the issuance of units at $0.021 each, which include warrants with an amended exercise price of $0.05. The offering, expected to close by June 28, 2024, is subject to regulatory approvals and the securities will be on a statutory hold for four months. Belgravia Hartford specializes in high-risk investments across multiple sectors, primarily focusing on resources and commodities.

