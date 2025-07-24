Belgravia Hartford Expands Bitcoin Holdings with Major Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Belgravia Capital International Inc ( (TSE:BLGV) ) is now available.

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. has acquired an additional 25.03 Bitcoin, marking its largest single-day Bitcoin purchase. This acquisition was fully funded by the proceeds from a recent private placement, which raised over CAD $4 million. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 40.77 BTC, with a 13% yield since the initial purchase in June 2025. The purchase aligns with Belgravia’s strategic intent to invest financing proceeds into Bitcoin acquisitions, and the company plans to deploy an additional USD $5 million for further Bitcoin purchases. This move reinforces Belgravia’s commitment to strengthening its position within the Bitcoin ecosystem, potentially impacting its market standing and shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BLGV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BLGV is a Underperform.

Belgravia Capital International Inc’s overall stock score is driven by severe financial challenges, including persistent negative revenue growth, negative equity, and cash flow instability, which are significant risks. While technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the company’s valuation is concerning due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividends. Recent corporate events provide a potential strategic direction but carry risks of execution. Overall, the company’s financial instability is the most significant factor impacting its score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BLGV stock, click here.

More about Belgravia Capital International Inc

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focusing on the tech and finance sectors within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The company invests in cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media, and digital streaming opportunities, holding a portfolio of private and public companies in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. These investments are considered high-risk, potentially exposing shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

Average Trading Volume: 1,003,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$25.12M

See more data about BLGV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue