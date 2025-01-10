Belc Co., Ltd. Posts Growth in Operating Income Amidst Profit Challenges

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

BELC Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9974) ) has provided an announcement.

Belc Co., Ltd. reported a 10.7% increase in operating income for the nine months ending November 30, 2024, despite a slight decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company maintained a stable equity ratio and announced a steady dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about BELC Co., Ltd.

Belc Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focused on the supermarket sector, providing a wide range of consumer goods. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its robust financial operations within Japan.

YTD Price Performance: -2.54%

Average Trading Volume: 22,662

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen136.3B

