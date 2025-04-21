Belc Co., Ltd. Extends Stock Compensation Plan to Strengthen Corporate Value

BELC Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9974) ) has provided an announcement.

Belc Co., Ltd. has announced the continuation of its stock compensation plan for directors, excluding outside directors and non-residents of Japan. The plan, which aims to boost directors’ commitment to improving company performance and value, will extend the trust period of the Board Incentive Plan Trust by three years and involve additional funding for share acquisition. This move is expected to align directors’ interests with long-term corporate goals, potentially enhancing stakeholder value.

More about BELC Co., Ltd.

Belc Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods and services. The company is known for its strategic market positioning and commitment to enhancing corporate value.

YTD Price Performance: 6.92%

Average Trading Volume: 37,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen148.2B

See more insights into 9974 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue