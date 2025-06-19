Belararox Ltd to Release 3 Million Shares from Escrow

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Belararox Ltd. ( (AU:BRX) ) has issued an update.

Belararox Ltd announced the release of 3,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares from voluntary escrow, effective 30 June 2025. This release is part of the company’s strategic financial management and could impact its market operations by potentially increasing the liquidity of its shares, which may interest stakeholders and investors.

Belararox Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on developing resources to meet the growing demand in the technology, battery, and renewable energy markets. The company is involved in projects targeting copper, gold, silver, and zinc resources, with operations in Argentina, Botswana, New South Wales, and Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,130,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.84M

