Belararox Ltd Calls for Extraordinary General Meeting

Belararox Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held at the Offices of Argus Corporate Partners in Perth, Western Australia, on September 25, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to view the Notice of Meeting online and lodge Proxy Forms 48 hours before the meeting. The company, a mineral explorer in the tech and renewable energy sectors, urges shareholders to seek professional advice if unsure about voting decisions.

