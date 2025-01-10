Bekaert Updates on Share Buyback and Liquidity Agreement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bekaert SA ( (GB:0OQJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Bekaert has been actively engaged in its first tranche of a share buyback program, intending to cancel all repurchased shares. Between January 2 and January 8, 2025, Bekaert repurchased 59,869 shares through Kepler Cheuvreux, with transactions conducted on Euronext Brussels and MTF CBOE. In addition, Bekaert’s liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux resulted in the purchase of 6,000 shares and the sale of 4,100 shares during the same period on Euronext Brussels. By the close of January 8, 2025, Bekaert held 2,296,856 own shares, amounting to 4.23% of the total outstanding shares, indicating strategic financial maneuvers to potentially enhance shareholder value.

Bekaert is a global leader in the material science of steel wire transformation and coating technologies, striving to innovate beyond steel in markets such as new mobility, low-carbon construction, and green energy. Founded in 1880 and headquartered in Belgium, Bekaert employs 24,000 people worldwide and reported a joint revenue of €5.3 billion in 2023.

YTD Price Performance: 1.12%

Average Trading Volume: 3,463

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.67B

