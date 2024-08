Bekaert SA (GB:0OQJ) has released an update.

Bekaert SA reports that under a renewed liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, 4,800 shares were bought and 4,600 shares sold on Euronext Brussels between August 22-28, 2024. At the end of this period, Bekaert’s balance under the agreement reached 42,156 shares, with the company holding 1,854,285 of its own shares, representing 3.42% of the total outstanding shares.

