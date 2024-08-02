Bekaert SA Reports Recent Share Transactions

Bekaert SA (GB:0OQJ) has released an update.

Bekaert SA has updated the market on its liquidity agreement, reporting the purchase and sale of shares through Kepler Cheuvreux between July 25 and July 31, 2024. A total of 17,544 shares were acquired and 12,579 were sold on Euronext Brussels, with Bekaert ending the period holding 26,946 shares under the liquidity agreement. The company remains a leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies, with a global workforce contributing to €5.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

