Bekaert SA Announces Recent Share Transactions

Bekaert SA has reported that, as part of their renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, 3,486 shares were purchased on Euronext Brussels from July 1 to July 3, 2024, with no shares sold. The transactions contribute to the total of 1,815,615 shares, or 3.34% of the company’s outstanding shares, held by Bekaert as of July 3, 2024. This activity aligns with Bekaert’s strategy to shape the future in a sustainable and smart way, backed by a strong global presence in steel wire transformation and a €5.3 billion revenue in 2023.

