Bekaert Announces Share Transactions and Holdings

Bekaert SA (GB:0OQJ) has released an update.

Bekaert SA reports that under its liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, 5,400 shares were purchased and 11,600 shares were sold on Euronext Brussels between September 26 and October 2, 2024. The company updated that it holds 1,850,297 of its own shares, representing 3.41% of the total outstanding shares. These transactions are part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share liquidity.

