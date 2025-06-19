Beisen Holding Ltd. Reports Annual Results and Strategic Focus Shift

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Beisen Holding Ltd. ( (HK:9669) ).

Beisen Holding Ltd. announced its annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025, reporting a 10.6% increase in revenue and a significant reduction in net loss compared to the previous year. The company is strategically focusing on large enterprises and international clients, capitalizing on the growing demand for digital transformation and global human resources management solutions, positioning itself for sustained growth in the evolving digital economy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9669) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.50 price target.

More about Beisen Holding Ltd.

Beisen Holding Ltd. operates in the cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions industry, offering integrated solutions and a unified PaaS infrastructure. The company focuses on large-customer markets and supports global human resources management with features that accommodate multiple languages, time zones, and currencies.

Average Trading Volume: 812,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.46B

