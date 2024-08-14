BeijingWest Industries Schedules Key Financial Meeting

BeijingWest International (HK:2339) has released an update.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited is set to hold a board meeting on August 29, 2024, to approve its interim financial results and consider the issuance of an interim dividend. The meeting will convene in Hong Kong, with a focus on the performance for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2024. This event is of particular interest to shareholders and potential investors monitoring the company’s financial health and dividend policies.

