Beijing Xunzhong Proposes Change of Auditor to Da Hua

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2597) ) has shared an announcement.

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. announced a proposed change of its Hong Kong auditor from Ernst & Young to Da Hua Certified Public Accountants, effective from the 2025 Sixth Extraordinary General Meeting. This decision is based on Da Hua’s experience, industry knowledge, and resources, and is subject to shareholder approval. The change is expected to ensure high-quality audit services and maintain the company’s compliance with relevant regulations.

Beijing Xunzhong Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the communication technology sector. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing communication technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 103,358

