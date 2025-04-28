Beijing UBOX Enhances Governance with New Audit Committee

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. Class H ( (HK:2429) ) has provided an update.

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. has established an Audit Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure and protect the interests of its shareholders. The committee’s responsibilities include examining the company’s financial condition, reviewing financial information, overseeing internal and external audits, and conducting risk assessments for major investment projects. This initiative is expected to improve the company’s decision-making processes and strengthen its market position by ensuring accurate financial reporting and effective internal controls.

