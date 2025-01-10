Beijing UBOX Announces New Hong Kong Office Location

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. Class H ( (HK:2429) ) has issued an update.

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. has announced a change in the address of its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from January 10, 2025. This relocation to Room 1922, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, may indicate a strategic move to enhance business operations and accessibility in a key regional market.

More about Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. Class H

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates with limited liability, indicating a focus on mitigating financial risks for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -7.10%

Average Trading Volume: 19,014,884

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.45B

