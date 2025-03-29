Beijing Tong Ren Tang Reports Mixed Financial Results

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co ( (BJTRF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co presented to its investors.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., a renowned Chinese medicine company, specializes in manufacturing, retail, and wholesale of Chinese medicine products and healthcare services. It is a significant player in the Chinese medicine industry, with a strong historical legacy and a focus on modernizing traditional practices.

The company reported a revenue increase of 5.7% for the year ending December 31, 2024, reaching HK$1,611.6 million. However, net profit decreased by 10.4% to HK$529.2 million, and profit attributable to owners fell by 7.4% to HK$500.3 million. Despite the decline in profits, the company proposed a higher dividend of HK$0.35 per share, up from HK$0.33 the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 16.9% revenue increase in the Hong Kong market, driven by strategic retail expansions and promotional activities. Conversely, the overseas market saw a 16.2% revenue decline, primarily due to reduced spending in Macao. The Mainland China market showed a positive trend with a 7.8% revenue increase, reflecting gradual recovery and strategic distribution efforts.

Looking ahead, Beijing Tong Ren Tang aims to enhance its production quality and technological innovation while expanding its international presence. The company remains committed to integrating traditional Chinese medicine with modern practices, focusing on research and development to support its growth and market expansion.

The management remains optimistic about future growth, emphasizing the importance of adapting to market changes and leveraging its strong brand heritage to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the global market.

