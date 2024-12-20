Beijing Tong Ren Tang Extends Key Procurement Deal

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co (HK:3613) has released an update.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co. has renewed its procurement agreement with Tong Ren Tang Ltd. for Angong Niuhuang Wan Powder, extending the arrangement until mid-2027. This renewal involves connected transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules, requiring reporting and annual review but not independent shareholder approval. The agreement ensures continued supply of essential raw materials for the company’s production needs, maintaining its market presence.

