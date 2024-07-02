Beijing Sports Group Announces Board Structure

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group (HK:1803) has released an update.

Beijing Sports and Entertainment Industry Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent members. The board has established three key committees: audit, remuneration, and nomination, each with specified members from the board. This governance structure is designed to enhance oversight and strategic decision-making within the company.

