Beijing SinoHytec Schedules Board Meeting to Discuss Dividends and Quarterly Results

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2402) ) just unveiled an update.

Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for April 28, 2025, to discuss key financial matters including the potential recommendation of a final and special dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and the approval of the unaudited first quarterly results for 2025. The outcome of this meeting could impact shareholder decisions and the company’s financial strategy, as any dividend declaration will require further shareholder approval, highlighting the need for cautious investment decisions.

More about Beijing SinoHytec Co., Ltd. Class H

YTD Price Performance: 8.03%

Average Trading Volume: 1,091,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.91B

For an in-depth examination of 2402 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue