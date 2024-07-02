Beijing Properties Announces Executive Reshuffle

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (HK:0925) has released an update.

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited has undergone significant leadership changes, effective from 2 July 2024, including the appointment of Mr. Siu Kin Wai as Vice Chairman and Mr. Fang Bin as Executive Director and General Manager. Dr. Li Huiqun joins as an Independent Non-Executive Director, while Mr. Dong Qilin and Mr. Xie Ming have resigned from their executive roles to focus on other commitments.

