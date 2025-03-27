Beijing North Star to Enter Framework Agreement with BNSIGC

Beijing North Star Company ( (HK:0588) ) has provided an update.

Beijing North Star Company has announced its intention to enter into a Framework Agreement with BNSIGC, effective from April 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026. This agreement will allow BNSCL Members and BNSIGC Members to conduct various transactions under specified terms and conditions. The transactions, which include entrusted operation and management services, will be conducted on an arm’s length basis, ensuring competitive pricing and adherence to commercial norms. The agreement is classified as a continuing connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting and annual review but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Beijing North Star Company

YTD Price Performance: 5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 2,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $719.3M

