Beijing North Star Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Beijing North Star Company (HK:0588) has released an update.

Beijing North Star Company Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 28, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the interim financial results and consider declaring an interim dividend. The upcoming board meeting is a key event for stakeholders as it will shape the company’s financial distributions for the first half of the year. The announcement was made by the company’s chairman, LI Wei-Dong, indicating the board’s current composition.

