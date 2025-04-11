Beijing North Star Schedules Board Meeting for Quarterly Results

Beijing North Star Company ( (HK:0588) ) has provided an update.

Beijing North Star Company Limited announced that its board of directors will meet on April 29, 2025, to review and approve the company’s first quarterly results for the period ending March 31, 2025. This meeting will also address other business matters, potentially impacting the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Beijing North Star Company

YTD Price Performance: 5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 2,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $654.5M

For an in-depth examination of 0588 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue