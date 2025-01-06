Beijing North Star Company Sets Extraordinary General Meeting for Board Election

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Beijing North Star Company ( (HK:0588) ) just unveiled an update.

Beijing North Star Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for January 24, 2025, where shareholders will vote on the election of Ms. Qian Ai-min as an independent non-executive director for the board’s tenth session. This meeting underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance structure and enhance strategic oversight, potentially impacting its operational focus and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Beijing North Star Company

Beijing North Star Company Limited operates as a sino-foreign joint venture joint stock limited company in China. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in various sectors, including property development, investment, and management, catering to the growing infrastructure and real estate needs in the People’s Republic of China.

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 16,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $712.4M

