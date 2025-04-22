Beijing North Star Announces 2024 AGM and Financial Decisions

The latest update is out from Beijing North Star Company ( (HK:0588) ).

Beijing North Star Company Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on May 15, 2025. The AGM will address several resolutions, including special resolutions on the estimation of the guarantee limit for 2025 and the granting of general mandates for the issuance of shares and debt financing instruments. Ordinary resolutions will cover the company’s 2024 financial report, board and supervisory committee reports, profit distribution scheme, and the re-appointment of auditors. Notably, due to a negative net profit for 2024, the company proposes not to distribute profits or implement any capital reserve fund conversion, reflecting a focus on long-term sustainable development.

