Beijing Media Corp Completes Major Asset Disposal

Beijing Media Corp. Ltd. Class H (HK:1000) has released an update.
Beijing Media Corporation Limited has successfully completed a major transaction involving the disposal of a target property through a public tender. The winning bidder, Capital Securities Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Capital Group, secured the property for RMB20.71 million. This transaction marks a significant move for Beijing Media Corporation in handling its assets efficiently.
HK:1000