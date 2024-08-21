Beijing Luzhu Biotech Faces Losses Amidst Expansion

Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2480) has released an update.

Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. reports a 38.5% increase in losses for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024, with a significant rise in research and development expenses. The company has reached significant milestones, including completing enrollment for a Phase III clinical trial of its Core Product, LZ901, and constructing a new production facility. Despite financial setbacks, these developments highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and expansion in the biotech sector.

