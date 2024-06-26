Beijing Jingneng’s AGM: Unanimous Resolutions Passed

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0579) has released an update.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. announced successful resolutions at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 26, 2024, including approval of financial statements, dividend payments, and re-appointment of Deloitte as auditors for 2024. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported all proposals with nearly unanimous votes in favor, paving the way for the company’s operational and financial plans for the coming year. The company complies with the Company Law of the People’s Republic of China and the AGM was overseen by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited as the scrutineer for vote counting.

For further insights into HK:0579 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.