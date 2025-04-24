Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Key Resolutions

An announcement from Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0579) ) is now available.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for May 16, 2025, to consider and approve a proposed subscription and a shareholder dividend return plan for 2025-2027. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it could impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, focusing on the clean energy sector. It primarily engages in the production and distribution of clean energy, contributing to sustainable energy solutions in the region.

