Beijing Jingneng Announces Final 2023 Dividend

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has announced its annual results with a final dividend of RMB 0.1398 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, which will be paid to shareholders at the rate of HKD 0.15337 per share on 31 July 2024. The update includes new information on directors, dividend payment details, and withholding tax rates of 10% for non-resident corporate shareholders and 20% for resident and Mainland individual investors through the Southbound Trading Link. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by 02 July 2024 to be entitled to the dividend, with the ex-dividend date set for 28 June 2024.

