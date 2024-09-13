Beijing Health Expands Elderly Care with New Project

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited (HK:2389) has released an update.

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited announced a new partnership with Rizhao Urban Construction Group to establish a healthcare project in Rizhao, Shandong Province, adding 116 beds dedicated to elderly care. This initiative aligns with China’s goals to improve social security and healthcare systems, specifically targeting the aging population and silver economy. The company aims to leverage this project to further expand its geriatric care services and capitalize on the healthcare and tourism potential of coastal cities.

